The lawyers for former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean are asking for a new trial following his conviction for manslaughter. Dean’s defense team claims the verdict for the death of Atatiana Jefferson in 2019 was “contrary to the law and the evidence.”

The motion comes about two weeks after Dean’s lawyers called for an investigation into what they say was “jury misconduct” during the trial. They claim that a member of the jury may have asked for input on Dean’s sentence on social media.