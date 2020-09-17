Dean Of UT-RGV Medical School Stepping Down

The UT-Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine will soon be looking for a new dean. Dr. John Krouse has announced he’ll be stepping down from the post. Krouse says he’ll leave at the end of August of next year and will join the school’s faculty.

Krouse is being commended for developing the UT Health RGV clinical enterprise, and for getting doctorate degrees in pharmacy, physical therapy, and podiatry approved.

Krouse is the second dean of the 6-year-old School of Medicine and will have served 4 years in the role when his resignation takes effect.