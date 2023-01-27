DEA’s Mexico Chief Quietly Removed Over Ties To Drug Lawyers

(AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration quietly removed its top official in Mexico last year over improper contact with lawyers for major narcotraffickers.

Nicholas Palmeri’s socializing and vacationing with Miami drug lawyers, detailed in confidential records obtained by the Associated Press, brought his downfall after just a year at the helm. But colleagues told the AP there were plenty of other red flags, including lax handling of the coronavirus pandemic that resulted in two sickened agents having to be airlifted out of the country.

A separate internal probe found Palmeri used drug-fighting funds for inappropriate purposes, including to pay for his own birthday party.