DEA’s Mexico Chief Quietly Removed Over Ties To Drug Lawyers

This portion of a photo posted on Twitter by the DEA's New York division on Aug 30, 2019 shows Nicholas Palmeri. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration quietly removed Palmeri, its top official in Mexico, in 2022 over improper contact with lawyers for narcotraffickers, an embarrassing end to a brief tenure marked by deteriorating cooperation between the countries and a record flow of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl across the border. (DEA via AP)

(AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration quietly removed its top official in Mexico last year over improper contact with lawyers for major narcotraffickers.

Nicholas Palmeri’s socializing and vacationing with Miami drug lawyers, detailed in confidential records obtained by the Associated Press, brought his downfall after just a year at the helm. But colleagues told the AP there were plenty of other red flags, including lax handling of the coronavirus pandemic that resulted in two sickened agents having to be airlifted out of the country.

A separate internal probe found Palmeri used drug-fighting funds for inappropriate purposes, including to pay for his own birthday party.

