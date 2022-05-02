Death In Ukraine’s Kharkiv Is Everywhere, Rarely Explained

FILE - A building heavily damaged by multiple Russian bombardments stands near a frontline in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022. Ukraine's second-largest city, has been under sustained Russian attack since the beginning of the war in late February. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

(AP) — The outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv are beginning to have the feel of an open-air morgue. The dead lie unclaimed and unexplained, sometimes for weeks on end as Ukrainian and Russian forces fight for control of slivers of land.

Among them are the charred body of an unidentifiable man propped on an anti-tank barrier, four dead soldiers — apparently Russian — arranged in the letter Z that has become a symbol of the Russian invasion, and the bodies of three people found inside an apartment. Shelling and airstrikes are a daily threat everywhere here, to everyone. And, as long as that remains true, death can come at anytime.