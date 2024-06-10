Death Of Black Veteran In County Jail Is Ruled Homicide

A medical examiner says the death of a Black veteran in police custody in a Tarrant County jail is homicide.

Marine Corps veteran Anthony Johnson Jr., died in April after he was restrained for refusing to leave his cell at the Texas jail. Detention officers pepper-sprayed Johnson who was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia. Officers kneeled on his back and Johnson lost consciousness.

This past Friday, the medical examiner ruled Johnson died as a result of chemical and mechanical asphyxiation. Johnson’s death has renewed the controversy surrounding inmate treatment at the jail, where 63 inmates have died since 2017. No word yet on what charges might be filed.