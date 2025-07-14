Death Of Jail Inmate Under Investigation

The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of an inmate at the Harris County Jail last week.

Detention officers found Harold Alexander Jr. unresponsive in his cell shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. Despite lifesaving measures, he was pronounced dead in the jail clinic within the hour. Alexander had been in custody since June 25th after his arrest for harassment.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is working to determine his cause of death. Alexander is the 11th inmate of the Harris County Jail to die this year.