Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Texas Rangers along with the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a jail inmate.

Emergency medical personnel were called to the jail a little after 8 p.m. Saturday after an inmate began vomiting. The inmate was taken to Harlingen Medical Center where the sheriff’s office said the person suffered a medical episode and died.

Officials aren’t releasing the inmate’s name and hometown until relatives have been notified.