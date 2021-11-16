Death Penalty Off The Table For Brownsville Man Charged In Ex-Wife’s Murder

A Brownsville man will not face a death sentence when he stands trial in the murder-for-hire shooting death of his ex-wife.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office says it won’t seek the death penalty against Jose Arnoldo Rodriguez, who is accused of hiring two men to kill Adela Gonzalez Martinez. She was found dead of a gunshot wound to her head in her home a little more than a year ago.

Prosecutors say Rodriguez hired two men to commit the murder, although the motive remains unknown.

The 37-year-old Rodriguez is charged with capital murder and solicitation to commit capital murder. The two men he allegedly paid have each been charged with murder.