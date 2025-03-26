Death Penalty Promoted

FILE - In the is Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas. (Briana Sanchez/El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)

The gunman behind a mass shooting inside a Texas Walmart is being offered a plea deal that takes the death penalty off the table. Governor Greg Abbott says that’s a huge mistake. He says the racially motivated attack is what Capitol Punishment is for.

Patrick Crusius killed 23 in El Paso, saying that he wanted “to stop the Hispanic invasion.” The District Attorney said this week that victims families agreed to take the death penalty off the table in order to end the case faster. Crusius is already serving 90 consecutive life terms for federal hate crime charges.