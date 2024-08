This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate Arthur Lee Burton, who was condemned for the July 1997 killing of Nancy (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

Texas carried out a death row execution in the early dawn today. Arthur Burton, the convicted killer of a Houston mother of three, was put to death by lethal injection. He was convicted for strangling Nancy Adleman in the summer of 1997 while she was out for a jog near her home. His execution went forward after claims of intellectual disability were rejected.