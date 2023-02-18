TEXAS

Death Row Inmate Who Cut Out His Eyes Seeks Clemency

This combination of undated inmate photos provided Andre Thomas' attorney Maurie Levin, shows bookings photos of death row inmate Andre Thomas from Grayson County Jail, left, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, center and right. Attorneys for the mentally ill prisoner, along with faith leaders and mental health professionals, are working to stop his April 5, 2023, execution, saying he'll never be competent enough to be put to death. Thomas was sentenced to death for a 2004 attack in which he fatally stabbed his estranged wife, their 4-year-old and her 13-month-old daughter, ripping out the hearts of the two children. His lawyers say Thomas' delusions later drove him to gouge out both of his eyes. (Courtesy Maurie Levin via AP)

(AP) — Attorneys for a mentally ill Texas death row prisoner, along with faith leaders and mental health professionals are working to stop his April 5 execution, saying he’ll never be sufficiently competent to be put to death.

They’ve asked Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to commute Andre Thomas’ death sentence to life in prison or to grant a reprieve so courts can determine if he’s competent for execution.

Thomas was sentenced to death for fatally stabbing his estranged wife, their 4-year-old son and her 13-month-old daughter, ripping out the hearts of the two children. His lawyers say Thomas’ delusions later drove him to gouge out both of his eyes. Authorities say if he’s determined competent, his execution should proceed.

