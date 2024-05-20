Death Toll Climbs In Houston; Power Outage Repairs Continue

File photo: A man walks over fallen bricks from a damaged building in the aftermath of a severe thunderstorm Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The death toll is up to eight as storm debris cleanup continues in Houston after last Thursday’s massive storm. Fire officials say the latest victim died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

City and state police are now enforcing an exclusion zone set up downtown with some streets barricaded due to the risk of falling glass from high rises.

Austin Energy is pitching in to help bring power back to thousands. The need is great as the city prepares for temperatures to climb into the dangerous triple digits. From Corpus Christi to Houston, it may feel like 110 degrees later this week.