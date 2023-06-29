Death Toll From Fungal Meningitis Outbreak Rises To 7

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Local health officials are reiterating their urgent call for anyone who received an epidural at one of two clinics in Matamoros to get to their doctor sooner than later. The call follows the death of a 7th person from fungal meningitis.

The Texas Department of Health Services did not release any information about the patient, but three of the patients who have died from the infection were from the Valley. The DSHS has confirmed 9 other cases of fungal meningitis and says there are 25 probable or suspected cases.

Health officials say anyone who received a spinal anesthetic at one of the two now-closed Matamoros clinics between January and mid-May should get tested for fungal meningitis, even if you have no symptoms.

Officials say it can take several weeks for symptoms to appear and early treatment increases the chance of survival. Symptoms start out like the flu but will also include a stiff neck and sensitivity to light.