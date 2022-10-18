Death Toll From Russian Warplane Crash Into City Rises To 15

Firefighters work at the scene after a warplane crashed into a residential area in Yeysk, Russia, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. A Russian warplane has crashed into a residential area in a Russian city on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure, leaving at least four people dead, three of whom died when they jumped from upper floors of a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze. (AP Photo)

(AP) — The death toll from the crash of a Russian warplane into a Russian city has risen to 15. That includes three people who died when they jumped from a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze.

The Su-34 bomber came down Monday in the Sea of Azov port of Yeysk after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission.

The Russian Defense Ministry said both crew members bailed out safely. After hours of combing through the debris, authorities found 14 people dead and later said that the 15th victim died at a hospital after suffering heavy burns.