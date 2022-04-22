Death Toll In Afghan Mosque Bombing Rises To 33, Taliban Say

FILE - This frame grab image from video, shows a Taliban fighter standing guard outside the site of a bomb explosion inside a mosque, in Mazar-e-Sharif province, Afghanistan, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A deadly Islamic State affiliate on Friday, April 22, 2022, claimed a series of bombings a day earlier that targeted Afghanistan’s minority Shiite Muslims, while Pakistan issued a warning of IS threats in its eastern Punjab province. (AP Photo, File)

(AP) — A Taliban official says a bombing at a mosque and religious school in northern Afghanistan has killed at least 33 people, including students of a religious school.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s deputy culture and information minister, said the bombing in the town of Imam Saheb, in Kunduz Province, also wounded another 43 people, many of them students.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate has claimed a series of bombings that happened on Thursday, the worst of which was an attack on a Shiite mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif that killed at least 12 Shiite Muslim worshippers and wounded scores more.