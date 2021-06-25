Death Toll In Florida Collapse Rises To 4; 159 Still Missing

Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo is seen, Friday, June 25, 2021, in Surfside. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(AP) — Officials say there are still 159 people unaccounted for after the partial collapse of a beachside building in Florida. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says rescue officials are continuing to search Friday and there’s still hope of finding survivors in the rubble more than 24 hours after the building collapsed.

Raide Jadallah is an assistant Miami-Dade County fire chief. He says rescue operations continued throughout the night and 130 firefighters are working at the site. Crews are using dogs and microphones.

Four people are confirmed dead. Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez says authorities are working with the medical examiner’s office to identify the victims.