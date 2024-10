File photo: The Riverside RV park was flooded from the overflowing Catawba River after torrential rain from Hurricane Helene, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Morganton, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

A little more than a month after Helene weakened from a hurricane into a tropical storm and tore across parts of western North Carolina, state emergency management officials are reporting the death toll has risen to 99.

In addition, Duke Energy reported yesterday, that hundreds of customers are still without power. Also, the North Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting at least 400 flood damaged roads, including a highway that runs from Tennessee to Asheville, remain closed.