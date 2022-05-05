Death Toll Rises To 26 In Central China Building Collapse

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers evacuate the 10th survivor pulled alive after being trapped 132 hours from the debris of a self-built residential structure that collapsed in Changsha in central China's Hunan Province on Thursday May 5, 2022. Rescuers in central China have pulled the woman alive from the rubble of a building that partially collapsed almost six days earlier, state media reported Thursday. (Shen Hong/Xinhua via AP)

(AP) — The death toll has risen to 26 in the collapse of a building in central China. The official Xinhua News Agency says that 10 people have also been rescued as of Thursday night. Rescuers have been searching through the rubble since the building in the city of Changsha collapsed last Friday.

The announcement came after the 10th survivor was rescued early Thursday, almost six days after the collapse. At least nine people have been arrested in connection with the collapse of what Xinhua has described as a “self-built building” on suspicion of ignoring building codes or committing other violations.