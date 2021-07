Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building after the remaining structure was demolished Sunday, in Surfside, Fla., Monday, July 5, 2021. Many people are unaccounted for in the rubble of the building which partially collapsed June 24. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Rescue crews work at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building after the remaining structure was demolished Sunday, in Surfside, Fla., Monday, July 5, 2021. Many people are unaccounted for in the rubble of the building which partially collapsed June 24. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The death toll now stands at 28 in the South Florida condo collapse. Rescuers searching through the rubble found the remains of another victim Monday, leaving 117 people unaccounted for.

The discovery was made after demolition crews brought down the remaining section of the building last night. Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said teams had been unable to access the site because of its instability. There were also concerns Tropical Storm Elsa could’ve brought down the tower.