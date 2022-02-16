Death Toll Rises To 78 From Mudslides After Storm In Brazil

Residents and volunteers remove the body of a mudslide victim in Petropolis, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing multiple people, authorities reported. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

(AP) — Brazilian authorities say the death toll from mudslides and floods that swept through a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state has reached 78.

The city of Petropolis was struck by a deluge Tuesday, and there are fears the toll could rise higher as searchers check damaged areas. The department says the area got just over 10 inches of rain within three hours. That is almost as much as during the previous 30 days combined.

Video posted on social media shows cars and houses being dragged away by landslides and water swirling through Petropolis and neighboring districts.