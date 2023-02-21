Death Toll Rises To 8 From New Turkey-Syria Earthquake

Syrians wait to cross into Syria from Turkey at the Cilvegozu border gate, near the town of Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The death toll in Turkey and Syria rose to eight in a new and powerful earthquake that struck two weeks after a devastating temblor killed nearly 45,000 people, authorities and media said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Unal Cam)

Syrians wait to cross into Syria from Turkey at the Cilvegozu border gate, near the town of Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The death toll in Turkey and Syria rose to eight in a new and powerful earthquake that struck two weeks after a devastating temblor killed nearly 45,000 people, authorities and media said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Unal Cam)

(AP) — Authorities and media in Turkey and Syria say the death toll has risen to eight in a new and powerful earthquake that struck two weeks after a devastating temblor killed nearly 45,000 people. Turkey’s disaster management authority said Tuesday that six people were killed and 294 others were injured with 18 in critical condition after Monday’s 6.4-magnitude quake. Pro-government media outlets said in Syria reported that a woman and a girl died as a result of panic during the earthquake in the provinces of Hama and Tartus. The earthquake’s epicenter was in the town of Defne in Turkey’s Hatay province bordering Syria. It was also felt in Jordan, Cyprus, Israel, Lebanon and as far away as Egypt. It was followed by a 5.8 temblor and dozens of aftershocks.