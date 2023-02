Mourners pray over coffins of family members who died in a devastating earthquake that rocked Syria and Turkey at a cemetery in the town of Jinderis, Aleppo province, Syria, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The quake has brought down thousands of buildings and killed thousands of people. In Syria, it also came on the heels of over a decade of conflict and a crippling economic crisis. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed)

Death Toll Surges Past 5,000 In Turkey Earthquake

(Gaziantep, Turkey) — More than five-thousand people are dead after Monday’s devastating earthquake in Turkey.

A seven-point-eight magnitude quake struck before dawn in southern Turkey, near the border with Syria. More than 16-hundred people are confirmed dead in Syria and over 20-thousand are reported injured in Turkey.

Areas affected by the earthquake are now under a state of emergency that will last for three months.