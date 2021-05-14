Deaths Rise As Palestinians Flee Heavy Israeli Fire In Gaza

Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their neighborhoods in the outskirts of Gaza City, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

(AP) — Thousands of Palestinians have fled their homes as Israel barraged the northern Gaza Strip with tank fire and airstrikes. A Gaza family of six was killed when an airstrike crushed their home, which Israel said was to clear militant tunnels.

The Gaza violence was increasingly spilling over into turmoil elsewhere. The West Bank is seeing its biggest protests since 2017, with hundreds of Palestinians protesting in at least nine towns and cities.

Israeli soldiers shot and killed seven Palestinians, most during stone-throwing clashes but one during an attempt to stab a soldier. Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations are leading truce efforts.