Savannah Fire Advanced Firefighters Andrew Stevenson, front, and Ron Strauss carry food to residents in the Tremont Park neighborhood that where stranded in flooding from Tropical Storm Debby, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Savannah Fire Advanced Firefighters Andrew Stevenson, front, and Ron Strauss carry food to residents in the Tremont Park neighborhood that where stranded in flooding from Tropical Storm Debby, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Tropical Storm Debby is picking up a little strength off the coast of South Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds are at 45 miles per hour about 65 miles off shore from Charleston. Debby is expected to make a second landfall Thursday in South Carolina before heading into North Carolina and Virginia.

The storm has been blamed for at least six deaths since making landfall Monday as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida’s Big Bend area.