Debris From UFO’s May Never Be Recovered

The U.S. may never recover the debris from the unidentified aerial objects shot down by the military last week.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters efforts to find the objects have been hindered by weather and location. He said it will be difficult to determine what the objects are without recovering them.

Meanwhile, Kirby said the final pieces of the Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina were recovered this week and have been taken to the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Virginia.