Deceased Airport Worker ID’d, Death Ruled Suicide, No NTSB Investigation

Officials are identifying a ground crew member who died on Friday night at San Antonio International Airport. On Monday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the worker as 27-year-old David Renner.

The medical examiner ruled Renner’s death a suicide, caused by blunt and sharp force injuries after he was sucked into a jet engine.

A spokesperson for the National Transportation and Safety Board announced Monday that the agency won’t investigate the incident, since it involved no operational safety issues. If you or someone you love is struggling and needs help, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.