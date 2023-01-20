LOCAL

December Rio Grande Valley Unemployment Numbers Mixed

There were mixed job numbers last month for the Rio Grande Valley. The December employment report from the Texas Workforce Commission shows a 4-tenths of a percent increase in the jobless rate in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area to 6-point-8 percent. It stayed the same in the Brownsville-Harlingen area at 5-point-7 percent.

Statewide, the December unemployment rate ticked down a tenth of a percent to 3-point-9 percent. Almost 30-thousand jobs were added across the state – the majority of them in the Education and Health Services industries, and job growth was seen in 9 of the 11 economic sectors measured by the commission.

