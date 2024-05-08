Decomposed Bodies Of Three Elderly People Found Inside Brownsville Apartment

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Brownsville police are waiting for autopsy results to determine what caused the deaths of three people found inside an apartment.

Responding to a call from a concerned citizen Wednesday morning, police went to the Conquistador Apartments on Billy Mitchell Boulevard in south-central Brownsville. A strong foul odor was coming from one of the units and inside officers found the decomposed bodies of three elderly people.

Investigators say there were no obvious signs of foul play. The names and genders of the individuals are being withheld for now.