Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials are working to identify the person found dead in a rural neighborhood north of Alamo.

Deputies responded to the area near Tower and Owassa roads at around noon Saturday and discovered a decomposed body. It’s not known yet how the individual died nor when. The gender of the person hasn’t been disclosed.

Authorities are asking anyone who might have any information to call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 668-8477 or the Sheriff’s Office at 383-8114.