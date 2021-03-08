Deep Freeze Just Latest Disaster To Befall Houston’s Needy

Kenneth Henderson carries a case of donated water back to his home, which was without running water after the recent winter storm, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Houston. Local officials, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, say they have focused their efforts during the different disasters on helping the underserved and under-resourced but that their work is far from complete. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(AP) — Although the deadly storm that sent the southern U.S. into a deep freeze last month caused widespread power outages and damage in many parts of Texas, experts say it is just the latest disaster to disproportionately affect Houston’s communities of color. Three weeks on, some in historically Black neighborhoods in the city are still without running water. Although public officials say they’re intent on addressing any inequalities, many in these areas are skeptical that the response will be any different than it was after Hurricane Harvey or other disasters over the past few years.