FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A Deer Park company is agreeing to dispose of the toxic liquids spilled in the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says Texas Molecular is authorized to deal with highly toxic vinyl chloride.

Several of the derailed train cars were loaded with vinyl chloride, which erupted into a huge fire. The company will get rid of the hazardous waste via deep well injection, placing it thousands of feet underground, well below any drinking water aquifer.