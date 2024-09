FILE - A massive pipeline fire burns after a vehicle drove through a fence along a parking lot and struck an above-ground valve near Spencer Highway and Summerton on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in La Porte, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Police say today human remains were recovered from the white SUV that crashed over the pipeline valve in Deer Park on Monday that sparked the ongoing fire.

The Deer Park Office of Emergency Management and the Harris County medical examiner have processed the vehicle and are working to identify the victim or victims.

Evacuation orders for residents living in the vicinity are now lifted as the pipeline fire appears to be close to burning out. The investigation is continuing.