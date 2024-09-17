Deer Park Pipeline Cause Is Under Investigation

FILE - A massive pipeline fire burns after a vehicle drove through a fence along a parking lot and struck an above-ground valve near Spencer Highway and Summerton on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in La Porte, Texas. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The FBI and Deer Park police are investigating if an SUV may have caused the start of Monday’s large pipeline fire that continues to burn in Deer Park.

Investigators are trying to determine if the driver went into a fenced area and collided with an above-ground pipeline valve that set liquid gas ablaze. The La Porte Fire Department responded to the fire just before 10 a.m. that was reported on Spencer Highway.

Officials say evacuations were underway earlier today in Deer Park and La Porte. Roads are closed in the vicinity and hundreds of CenterPoint customers have reported losing power. The massive fire plume is visible from the International Space Station.