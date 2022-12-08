Defamation Lawsuit Against O’Rourke: Is Plaintiff A Public Figure?

A defamation lawsuit against Beto O’Rourke is raising the question of how to define a public figure. Dallas pipeline tycoon Kelcy Warren sued the former Democratic candidate for governor in February.

O’Rourke had said on the campaign trail that Warren’s million-dollar contribution to Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign after the 2021 winter storm amounted to a bribe.

O’Rourke’s lawyer claims the accusation is protected by the First Amendment because Warren’s donation made him a public figure. Warren’s lawyer says he’s a private citizen.