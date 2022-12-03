Defeated Election Conspiracists Seek To Lead Michigan GOP

FILE - Former President Donald Trump, left, and Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno, right, listen as Michigan Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo addresses the crowd during a rally at the Macomb Community College Sports & Expo Center in Warren, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Karamo, a community college instructor, ran as a far-right candidate in the 2022 midterms after becoming one of the most prominent election conspiracists in the country. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File)

(AP) — The Republicans who lost their races for Michigan’s top three statewide offices after promoting falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election are not planning to go quietly. Two of the candidates who denied President Joe Biden’s victory in the state have announced plans to run for the position that leads the state GOP, while the third has said she is considering a challenge for the top post. That is raising concerns within the party after it suffered a drubbing in Michigan, a perennial political battleground that is poised to play a pivotal role in the 2024 presidential race.