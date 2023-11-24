Defendants Plead Guilty In Medical Kickback Case

Husband-and-wife defendants in a medical kickback case in Dallas will be required to pay more than four-million-dollars in restitution as part of a plea deal.

Court records show that Medoc Health Services Chief Executive Kevin Kuykendall will also spend three years behind bars, while his wife and Medoc Vice President of Finance Sabrina Kuykendall will serve 36 months on probation. The kickback scheme is in connection with fraud related to compounded pain creams.

The Kuykendalls, who are among five defendants to accept plea deals, will be formally sentenced in February. Two other defendants are scheduled to go to trial on December 4th.