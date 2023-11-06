LOCALTRENDING

Defense Attorneys Urge Mental Evaluation For Suspected Free Mason Killer

Story by TIM SULLIVAN
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Defense attorneys are claiming an Alamo man accused of gunning down the manager of a local truck driver school may not be mentally competent to stand trial.

At a court hearing Monday, attorneys for 35-year-old Julio Diaz said they’re working to obtain documents confirming Diaz has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, ahead of asking the judge to order a psychological evaluation for Diaz. The process led the judge to delay the start of Diaz’s trial to January 22nd. Diaz is charged with the murder of 55-year-old Robert Wise.

Diaz is seen on video from surveillance cameras with a gun in one hand and a live recording device in his other as he approached Wise outside the Masonic Lodge in McAllen the night of July 10th

