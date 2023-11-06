Defense Attorneys Urge Mental Evaluation For Suspected Free Mason Killer

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Defense attorneys are claiming an Alamo man accused of gunning down the manager of a local truck driver school may not be mentally competent to stand trial.

At a court hearing Monday, attorneys for 35-year-old Julio Diaz said they’re working to obtain documents confirming Diaz has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, ahead of asking the judge to order a psychological evaluation for Diaz. The process led the judge to delay the start of Diaz’s trial to January 22nd. Diaz is charged with the murder of 55-year-old Robert Wise.

Diaz is seen on video from surveillance cameras with a gun in one hand and a live recording device in his other as he approached Wise outside the Masonic Lodge in McAllen the night of July 10th