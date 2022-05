Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks with reporters after a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Pentagon, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks with reporters after a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Pentagon, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The U.S. defense secretary is clarifying comments about Taiwan and China made by President Biden. Speaking in Japan, Biden said he would honor a commitment to defend Taiwan.

Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters the U.S. policy on Taiwan has not changed. Any perceived threat of U.S. military involvement in Taiwan would infuriate Beijing, which considers the independent territory to be part of China.