Defense In School Shooter’s Trial Set To Present Its Case

FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz speaks with Capital defense attorney Casey Secor during the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Aug. 17, 2022. Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are about to present their case Monday, Aug. 22 2022, for why they believe he should be sentenced to life in prison and not death. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)

(AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are about to present their case for why they believe he should be sentenced to life in prison and not death. Lead public defender Melisa McNeill is expected to give her opening statement on Monday and then begin her team’s case. They will be trying to persuade at least one juror that their 23-year-old client should not be executed for the 2018 massacre at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. Prosecutors recently spend three weeks presenting their case. It included surveillance video of the shootings, graphic photos and a tour of the sealed off building, which remains bloodstained.