Defense In Subway Chokehold Trial Begins

File photo: Daniel Penny, right, charged with manslaughter for placing a man in a deadly chokehold aboard a New York City subway train, departs Manhattan Criminal Court, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

The defense now begins its case in the subway chokehold trial for Marine veteran Daniel Penny in New York City. It comes after prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office rested their case Monday.

Prosecutors argue Penny was reckless when he held 30-year-old Jordan Neely in a nearly six minute chokehold on an F train last year. The Medical Examiner, Dr. Cynthia Harris, took the stand for the third day Monday, with Penny’s defense attorneys trying to poke holes in her findings that Neely died from compression on the neck.

The defense is set to put Penny’s sister from Florida on the stand, but its not clear if Penny himself will take the stand.