FILE - A Russian Ka-52 helicopter gunship is seen in the field after a forced landing outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 24, 2022. Kyiv was a Russian defeat for the ages. It started poorly for the invaders and went downhill from there. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

A U.S. defense official says Russian forces have completely withdrawn from the areas near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The troops are thought to be regrouping in Belarus and Russia. The official added Russia has also left the city of Chernihiv and has still not “secured” Mariupol despite the city being isolated. They added Russia has launched over 14-hundred missiles against Ukraine since the start of the invasion.