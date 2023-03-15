Defense Officials Not Sure If Russia Intentionally Downed U.S. Drone

Top Defense officials say they’re not sure if Russia intentionally downed a U.S. drone flying over the Black Sea. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said Russian jets intended to intercept the drone, but it’s not clear if they collided with it on purpose.

While Russia has denied it jets made contact with the drone, Milley said the U.S. has “absolute evidence” that’s the case. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he spoke with his Russian counterpart over the incident and reiterated the U.S. will fly and operate wherever international law allows.