LOCALTRENDING

Defense Opens Case In Brownsville Man’s Migrant Manslaughter Trial

jsalinasBy 244 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Defense attorneys have begun presenting their case in the migrant manslaughter and assault trial of George Alvarez.

Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday afternoon after two days of testimony, ending with the emotional testimony of one of the migrants who survived but who lost a leg in the incident. 8 migrants were killed and 10 seriously injured when they were run over outside the Ozanam shelter in Brownsville.

George Alvarez; Photo courtesy Brownsville Police Department

Alvarez had lost control of his Range Rover after speeding through a red light. The 35-year-old Alvarez is standing trial on 26 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manslaughter, and intoxication manslaughter stemming from the violent incident a little more than a year ago.

La Feria ISD Budgets For First In-House Police Department

Previous article

Valley Metro Proposes Expanding Bus Service To Willacy County

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL