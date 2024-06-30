Defense Promises Appeal Of Conviction, Sentence Against Brownsville Man In Migrant Deaths

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Defense attorneys for George Alvarez say they plan to appeal his intoxcation manslaughter conviction and 60 year prison sentence in the vehicle crash deaths of 8 migrants.

A Cameron County jury Friday found the 35-year-old Brownsville man guilty of eight counts of intoxication manslaughter and hours later handed down a 20 year sentence. The jury also sentenced Alvarez on 8 counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – charges he had previously pleaded guilty to.

Alvarez’s defense had tried to show that he was not high on cocaine at the time he sped his Range Rover through a red light, struck a curb, and careened into a group of migrants at a bus stop outside the Ozanam Center a little more than a year go. Jurors deliberated several hours before siding with prosecutors.