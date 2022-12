Defendant Aaron Dean takes the stand to testify on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, during his trial for the murder of Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth, Texas. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)

Defendant Aaron Dean takes the stand to testify on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, during his trial for the murder of Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth, Texas. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)

The defense rests in the murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean. Dean says he shot Atatiana Jefferson in 2019 after seeing a gun, but admitted he did not announce he saw the weapon before firing and did not immediately give Jefferson C-P-R. Dean claims he did not aid Jefferson after shooting her because he lost his trauma kit. If convicted, Dean faces up to 99 years in prison.