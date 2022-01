FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stands with Lithuania's Minister of Defense Arvydas Anusauskas during an honor cordon upon his arrival at the Pentagon in Washington, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. In a statement Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, Austin said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

COVID-19 has caught up with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The Department of Defense released a statement Sunday saying Austin tested positive for the virus and has “mild” symptoms.

Austin says he informed his team and President Biden of his illness and contact tracing is now taking place.

Austin was last at the Pentagon on Thursday, and last met with Biden on December 21st.