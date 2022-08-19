Defense To Open Its Case Monday In Voter Fraud Trial Of Ex-Edinburg Mayor

The start of the defense case in the illegal voting trial of former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina has been postponed until Monday. What was to have been the first day of defense testimony turned into a discussion over a subpoena issued by Molina’s defense team related to a prosecution witness who testified earlier this week.

The McAllen Monitor reports the case involves a Border Patrol agent who admitted on the stand to voting illegally for Molina in the 2017 election.

Molina is on trial for voter fraud – being accused of persuading numerous friends and acquaintances who lived outside of Edinburg to put an in-city address on their voter registration form. Prosecutors concluded their case yesterday afternoon.