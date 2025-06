A new Texas law is banning diversity and inclusion programs in public schools. It’s something that’s been championed by conservative groups. Sherry Sylvester with the Texas Public Policy Foundation says that DEI is needlessly divisive.

Under the new law, public schools cannot have a DEI office. And teacher training must be screened to make sure it’s not filled with DEI ideology. The ACLU is suing to stop the law before it goes into effect this fall.