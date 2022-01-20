Cancelled Or Delayed Start Times For Valley Schools; Warming Shelters Open In Prep For Winter Weather

Some valley school districts are cancelling or delaying the start of their Friday classes in light of the winter weather.

Mission CISD announced Thursday morning they will be cancelling Friday classes.

PSJA ISD has also announced class cancellations for Friday due to inclement weather.

Brownsville ISD will have their elementary schools start at 9:00 in the morning Friday, while middle schools and high schools will start at 8:40 and 9:45 in the morning respectively.

Edinburg CISD will also be starting classes for elementary and middle school at 9:00 AM and high school students will begin at 10:00 AM. School bus pickups will be delayed for both districts.

Harlingen CISD and McAllen ISD announced they will be monitoring the weather and have not issued a delayed schedule or cancellation as of noon Thursday.

Winter shelters are also opening up in valley cities due to the winter weather.

The city of Mission will be opening a shelter at Mission Parks and Rec 721 N. Bryan Road Thursday at 5:00PM until Friday at 10:00 AM. Residents are asked to bring a blanket and pillow, as well as toiletry items, face masks, and proper identification. Those interested are asked to call ahead for reservations 956 580 8670

The city of Pharr’s warming shelter opens at 5PM Thursday at the Development Research Center on 850 W. Dicker Rd. A cot will be provided but those seeking shelter must bring their own blankets and pillows as well as any personal or medical items they may need. Face masks are required and guests will be screened on arrival.

The city of Edinburg has the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library currently open as a shelter until noon Friday. Guests are asked to bring their own bedding, medication, and snacks. The library’s WIFI and charging will be available. The shelter will be practicing COVID safe protocols.