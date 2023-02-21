Delegation Meeting Taiwan Leader Reaffirms US Commitment

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center, shakes hands with California Rep. Ro Khanna during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A delegation of U.S. lawmakers led by Khanna on Tuesday met with Taiwan's president, who promised to deepen military cooperation between the two sides despite objections from China, which claims the island as its own territory. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

(AP) — A delegation of U.S. lawmakers has met with Taiwan’s president, who promised to deepen military cooperation between the two sides despite objections from China, which claims the island as its own territory. The group is one of many U.S. delegations President Tsai Ing-wen has welcomed in recent years even as Beijing has stepped up diplomatic and military harassment of Taiwan. China responded to foreign visits by holding large-scale military exercises seen by some as a rehearsal for a blockade or invasion. Tsai said Taiwan and the U.S. will continue to bolster military exchanges and Taiwan will cooperate even more actively with the U.S. to confront what she said was “authoritarian expansionism” and other challenges such as climate change.